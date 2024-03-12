Chelsea’s Cole Palmer controls the ball during the Premier League match against Newcastle United. (AFP pic)

LONDON: Chelsea eased some of the pressure on coach Mauricio Pochettino with a 3-2 home win over fellow mid-table side Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday with Cole Palmer, the Blues’ best player this season, creating one goal and scoring another.

Chelsea’s Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson diverted a Palmer shot past goalkeeper Martin Dubravka in the sixth minute before Newcastle battled back to equalise in the 43rd when Alexander Isak curled a shot beyond the dive of Djordje Petrovic.

Chelsea, urged on by their fans after some had turned on Pochettino and the club’s US owners in a 2-2 draw at Brentford nine days ago, restored their lead in the 57th when Palmer, the Blues’ top scorer this season, scored from outside the box.

Substitute Mykhailo Mudryk made it 3-1 in the 76th minute when the Ukrainian danced through Newcastle’s defence, rounded Dubravka and slotted home. A fierce shot by Jacob Murphy gave the visitors hope in the 90th minute but Chelsea held on.