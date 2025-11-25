Former F1 driver Mick Schumacher joins IndyCar

Mick Schumacher’s F1 career includes 43 starts for Haas in 2021–22 with a best of sixth, followed by stints in the 2024–25 World Endurance Championship for Alpine. (EPA Images pic)

WASHINGTON : Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher, will drive in the full 2026 IndyCar season for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, the team announced on Monday.

The younger Schumacher, a 26-year-old German racer, made 43 F1 starts in the 2021 and 2022 seasons for Haas with a best finish of sixth and has driven in the World Endurance Championship for Alpine in 2024 and 2025.

Schumacher, who will drive the number 47 Honda for RLL in a nod to his family, joins American Graham Rahal and 2025 IndyCar Rookie of the Year Louis Foster of Britain in the team lineup for next season after first testing in an IndyCar last month.

“I’m delighted to confirm today that I will be competing in the IndyCar Series next year,” Mick Schumacher said.

“Having both an F1 and an endurance background, and having competed in various racing series over the years, I have insights and knowledge that I’m sure will contribute to a great partnership. RLL prepared me extremely well during testing already, and I am sure that we can build a lot together.”

Differences in the US open-wheel series compared to F1 attracted Schumacher.

“I was also immediately excited about the car and the American way of motorsport, which comes across as being more about pure and direct racing, and it is precisely this aspect that I am very much looking forward to,” he said.

“And of course, I’m curious about new experiences and always interested in broadening my horizons. For me, a new journey is beginning here and I’m excited for the season to start.”

Schumacher will compete in his first oval races, with six ovals on the 17-race IndyCar schedule, including the feature Indianapolis 500 next May 24.

RLL co-owner Bobby Rahal said the team was excited to welcome Schumacher.

“We’re thrilled he has chosen to join us and we can’t wait to get to work,” Rahal said.

The 2026 IndyCar season begins March 1 at St Petersburg, Florida.