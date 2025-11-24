Greenwood ‘paid dearly’ for sex assault allegations, says De Zerbi

Mason Greenwood was suspended by Man Utd in 2022 over alleged sexual assault, but prosecutors dropped all charges in 2023. (EPA Images pic)

MARSEILLE : Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi says Mason Greenwood “paid dearly” after being accused of sexual assault, as the forward prepares to face English opposition for the first time since the allegations this week.

OM host Newcastle in the Champions League on Tuesday, with Greenwood expected to start.

He was suspended by former club Manchester United in January 2022 following allegations of attempted rape and sexual assault but prosecutors dropped charges in February 2023.

Greenwood controversially signed for Marseille in July 2024 after a season on loan from United at Spanish club Getafe.

“I don’t get involved in private matters. I just know that Mason is a good lad,” De Zerbi told reporters on Monday.

“He paid dearly for what happened, and he’s found the environment he needed here…

“I regret what happened in his life because I know someone different from what’s being described, especially in England.”

Greenwood has scored 33 goals for Marseille, including 11 already this season.

“Greenwood is progressing,” said De Zerbi.

“It’s up to us to support him, but above all, it’s up to him to want to make that effort.

“Don’t tell him too much, don’t write it down too much, but I really think he’s becoming a complete player.”

Greenwood, who won one cap for England aged 19, plays alongside compatriots Angel Gomes and CJ Egan-Riley in southern France.

England manager Thomas Tuchel said in September that Greenwood was not in his plans.

Gomes, who also played with Greenwood at Man United, insisted he does not know if the 24-year-old was hoping for an international recall ahead of next year’s World Cup.

“I’ve not spoken with Mason in terms of what he wants to do,” said Gomes who has played four times for England but not for over a year.

“We speak about (video game) Call of Duty, we speak about (video game) Fifa, we speak about football, but I don’t speak about his goals and what he wants to do – our relationship isn’t like this…

“When he’s on the pitch, he enjoys himself and when it’s like that as a team-mate, it’s easier. But also as a friend, it’s nice and happy to see.”

Marseille have just three points from their opening four Champions League matches, with Greenwood scoring only once, and sit outside the qualification places for the knock-out phase.

Newcastle are sixth in the table after following an opening loss to Barcelona with three straight wins.