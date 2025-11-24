I like my players fighting each other, says Moyes, after Gueye sees red

Everton players restrain Idrissa Gueye (right) after a heated clash with Michael Keane that saw him sent off against Manchester United. (EPA Images pic)

MANCHESTER : Everton manager David Moyes made light of midfielder Idrissa Gueye’s sending off for a confrontation with teammate Michael Keane 13 minutes into his side’s 1-0 Premier League win away to Manchester United on Monday.

After 17 failed attempts to win a league game at Old Trafford as a visiting manager, Moyes finally enjoyed a victory in unusual circumstances after Everton’s Gueye saw red for slapping Keane after a heated exchange.

It was only the third time in Premier League history that a player had been dismissed for a fracas with a teammate and the first time since 2008 when Stoke City’s Ricardo Fuller slapped Andy Griffin during a match at West Ham United.

Moyes said that Senegal international Gueye had apologised and that the incident had some positives.

“These things happen in football, I thought the referee could maybe have taken a little bit longer to think about it,” the manager said after Everton’s first league win at Old Trafford for 12 years and second in their last 33 visits.

“I’m getting told the rules are that if you slap your own player or raise an arm in some way you can be in trouble. But, you know, there’s another side of it.

“I quite like my own players fighting each other and getting annoyed with each other because of a bad ball or someone didn’t do the right action. If you want a winning team, with the resilience and toughness that got us the result, then I think you’ve got to have players that are going to react in that way.”

Referee Tony Harrington reached for his red card after Gueye aimed a slap at Keane who had shoved the midfielder. Gueye then had to be restrained by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Despite the incident, and an early injury to Seamus Coleman, Everton became the first team to win a Premier League game at Old Trafford after having a player sent off thanks to a superb goal by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

“I’m incredibly proud of the players and the supporters here today because I know it has been a regular occurrence where we’ve not got a result here,” Moyes said.

“It was never going to be an easy game for us with 11 players, but to do it with 10 players was an incredible job by the players.”