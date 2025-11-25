Real Madrid’s Courtois out for Olympiacos Champions League trip

A file photo of Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. (AFP pic)

MADRID : Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will miss the Champions League trip to face Olympiacos because of a stomach bug, said the Spanish giants Tuesday.

The Belgian stopper “has been diagnosed with viral gastroenteritis” said Madrid in a statement ahead of Wednesday’s match in Athens.

Andriy Lunin is set to fill in for the record 15-time champions, who are seventh in the league phase table.

Madrid have failed to win any of their last three games across all competitions, including a 1-0 defeat by Liverpool in their previous Champions League match.