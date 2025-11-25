Real Madrid’s Courtois out for Olympiacos Champions League trip

MADRID: Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will miss the Champions League trip to face Olympiacos because of a stomach bug, said the Spanish giants Tuesday.
The Belgian stopper “has been diagnosed with viral gastroenteritis” said Madrid in a statement ahead of Wednesday’s match in Athens.
Andriy Lunin is set to fill in for the record 15-time champions, who are seventh in the league phase table.
Madrid have failed to win any of their last three games across all competitions, including a 1-0 defeat by Liverpool in their previous Champions League match.