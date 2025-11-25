Leverkusen end Man City’s unbeaten home streak with 2-0 triumph

Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick (centre) celebrates after scoring the second goal against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. (EPA Images pic)

MANCHESTER : Manchester City suffered a rare Champions League loss at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday as Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen claimed a 2-0 victory to end City’s 23-game unbeaten home run in the competition’s group or league stage.

The loss spoiled Pep Guardiola’s 100th Champions League match as City manager, and left the Premier League side provisionally sixth in the table on 10 points after five games. Alejandro Grimaldo and Patrik Schick scored for Leverkusen, who are 13th.

Guardiola rested many of his regular starters for the first half and the risky move backfired. Grimaldo struck in the 23rd minute on the counter-attack when Malik Tillman sent in a cross that Christian Kofane held up in the penalty area for Grimaldo to fire home.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 54th minute with a glancing Schick header over a lunging Nathan Ake and past the outstretched hands of goalkeeper James Trafford.

City’s scoring machine Erling Haaland entered the game in the 65th minute to a standing ovation, but goalkeeper Mark Flekken made a brave stop from the big Norwegian’s best chance.