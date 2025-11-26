PSV Eindhoven stun Liverpool with 4-1 thrashing at Anfield

Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch (centre) shows his frustration after conceding the third against PSV Eindhoven at Anfield. (EPA Images pic)

LIVERPOOL : Liverpool’s miserable season hit another low on Wednesday when they slumped to a 4-1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League, their first loss in their last 14 games at Anfield in the group stage of Europe’s elite competition.

Couhaib Driouech bagged a double, while Ivan Perisic – from the penalty spot – and Guus Til also scored as PSV climbed to 14th in the Champions League table with eight points. Liverpool, who have lost nine of their last 12 games across all competitions, dropped to 12th on nine points.

The Reds got off to the worst possible start when a bizarre handball from captain Virgil van Dijk led to a PSV penalty in the sixth minute, with Perisic sending Giorgi Mamardashvili the wrong way and slotting home.

Dominik Szoboszlai tapped in a leveller in the 16th minute after keeper Matej Kovar saved Cody Gakpo’s shot but palmed the ball into the path of the Hungarian.

Til restored PSV’s lead in the 56th minute with a perfectly timed run on to Mauro Junior’s through ball and just ahead of Milos Kerkez to poke it into the net past Mamardashvili.

Driouech gave PSV a two-goal cushion in the 73rd after Ricardo Pepi launched a shot off the post and Driouech stroked in the rebound. Driouech completed his double in injury time when he easily tapped home a cross from Sergino Dest.