Verstappen welcomes McLaren’s no team orders decision at Qatar GP

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen claimed victory in the Las Vegas GP after McLaren’s double disqualification, putting him back in contention for a fifth title. (EPA Images pic)

DOHA : Max Verstappen on Thursday welcomed McLaren’s decision not to implement team orders in support of Lando Norris ahead of the three-way fight for the drivers’ title at the upcoming Qatar Grand Prix.

Red Bull’s four-time champion, who is level with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri 24 points adrift of Norris with two events remaining, said he was not surprised by the rival outfit’s move.

“You can’t do a better job than allowing them to race, because why would you suddenly now say that Oscar wouldn’t be allowed to race him (Norris) anymore,” Verstappen said.

The Dutchman colourfully added that if he were ever to find himself in such a situation with his team, he would be unequivocal in rejecting the order.

“If you’re a real winner and a racer, as a driver, then you go for it, even if you are behind,” he said. “I mean, otherwise, what is the point in turning up?

“Otherwise, you can just easily label yourself as a number two driver, which I think he (Piastri) doesn’t want to be.

“For me, I know that I am equal on points with Oscar and a lot still needs to go right, but I think it should be like that – that they are free to race and hopefully, we can make it a great battle until the end.”

Verstappen won in Las Vegas last weekend when both McLaren drivers were disqualified – a result which hauled him back into real contention for a fifth title.

But the 28-year-old knows that Norris can take his crown if he can outscore him and Piastri by two points this weekend.

“It’s definitely a better chance than it was before that (their disqualification) so we take it,” he said.

“You need to also be aware that even if you win everything, you still need a bit of luck so we’ll see how that goes. For us, nothing changes. We go all in. We have nothing to lose.”

Piastri had revealed earlier that the subject of team orders, in favour of Norris, had been discussed at McLaren.

“We’ve had a very brief discussion on it and the answer is no,” Piastri said.

“I’m still equal on points with Max and I’ve got a decent shot of still winning it, if things go my way. So, yeah, that’s how we play it.”