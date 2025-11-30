Fulham inflict more home misery on Tottenham

Kenny Tete (2nd from right) of Fulham celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham. (AFP pic)

LONDON : Tottenham Hotspur’s woeful Premier League home form continued as Fulham claimed their first away victory of the season with a 2-1 win yesterday, thanks to early goals by Kenny Tete and Harry Wilson.

Tete’s deflected shot put the visitors ahead after four minutes and two minutes later Wilson took advantage of Tottenham keeper Guglielmo Vicario’s mistake with a stunning second from 35 yards.

Fulham should have been home and dry before halftime with Samuel Chukwueze denied by the post and then by a goal-saving tackle by Micky van de Ven as Tottenham wobbled.

The hosts were a different proposition after the break and dominated for a spell after Mohammed Kudus halved the deficit in the 59th minute with a powerful dipping shot.

But Tottenham were unable to salvage anything and have not won a home league match since the opening weekend and have lost 10 at their stadium in the league in 2025.

They are in 10th place on 18 points while 15th-placed Fulham, who had lost their last five away league games, moved six points above the relegation zone.

“What a great first half from us,” Fulham manager Marco Silva said after his 200th game in charge for the club.

“We got two early goals so we were clinical, but we probably should have scored more in the first half. In the second half, we suffered in my opinion, probably more than we should have,” Silva said.

Tottenham were booed off at halftime and again at fulltime by the long-suffering home faithful who have enjoyed only three home wins in the Premier League in the last 12 months.

Manager Thomas Frank understood their frustration, but said booing goalkeeper Vicario was ‘unacceptable’.

“They can’t be true Tottenham fans because everyone supports each other when you’re on the pitch and we do everything we can to perform,” the Dane said.

After stinging criticism of Frank and his players following the 4-1 capitulation at Arsenal last weekend, a spirited display in a 5-3 defeat by European champions Paris St Germain on Wednesday had lifted the mood somewhat.

But any optimism evaporated in a nightmare start in which Tottenham were left reeling by a fired-up Fulham.

Fulham’s first attack exposed the fragility in the Tottenham ranks as a quick counter-attack led to Chukwueze’s cut back arriving at the feet of Tete whose powerful shot clipped off Spurs defender Destiny Udogie and wrong-footed Vicario.

Tottenham imploded after that and went 2-0 down when Vicario came out of his area to deal with a long pass down the right but instead of clearing the ball to safety he gifted possession back to Fulham and Wilson looked up and curled a stunning effort from near the touchline into an unguarded goal.

With the home fans in uproar, Fulham smelt blood and ran riot. Chukwueze was desperately unlucky to see his left-footed curler rebound off the post.

He then harried Pedro Porro into losing the ball and burst around Vicario only for Van de Ven to save the day with a last-ditch sliding tackle to deny Fulham a third goal.

Only one of Fulham’s 14 points before Saturday had come on the road and what had looked like a certain victory suddenly looked in doubt as they started the second half in sloppy fashion.

They continually gave the ball away in the early stages of the second half and were punished when Kudus controlled a Lucas Bergvall pass and thumped a volley past Bernd Leno.

Frank sent on Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert and Rodrigo Bentancur immediately after that and for a while Tottenham seized control, but Fulham held firm for a deserved win.