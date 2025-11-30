Moleiro snatches late winner for Villarreal at Real Sociedad

Villareal’s Alberto Moleiro (right) netted twice in the second half of a thrilling game at the Anoeta stadium. (EPA Images pic)

SAN SEBASTIAN : Alberto Moleiro helped Villarreal rise to joint second in La Liga on Sunday with a stoppage time winner in a 3-2 victory at Real Sociedad.

The playmaker netted twice in the second half of a thrilling game in San Sebastian to take his team back ahead of Atletico Madrid and level on points with Real Madrid, who face Girona later on.

The Yellow Submarine secured their fifth consecutive league win to stay firmly in the Spanish title fight.

Ayoze Perez fired the visitors ahead midway through the first half and teed up Moleiro for Villarreal’s second soon after the break.

Real Sociedad fought back strongly, with Carlos Soler netting on the hour mark.

The Basque side ramped up the pressure and levelled in the final stages through a spectacular Ander Barrenetxea free-kick.

However, Moleiro had the final say, smashing home in the 95th minute to maintain his team’s momentum.

On Saturday champions Barcelona beat Alaves 3-2 to move top of the table, before Madrid’s clash with Catalan minnows Girona.