Newcastle’s fast start lays platform for 4-1 thumping of Everton

Newcastle United’s German defender Malick Thiaw celebrates after scoring the team’s fourth goal in the Premier League match against Everton. (AFP pic)

LIVERPOOL : Malick Thiaw scored the fastest goal of the Premier League season after 55 seconds as Newcastle United recorded a first away win of the campaign with a 4-1 success over Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday.

Lewis Miley and Nick Woltemade added two more in the first half as Newcastle led 3-0 at the break, before Thiaw bagged his second as the visitors took advantage of more poor defending from their hosts.

Newcastle move into 11th in the table with 18 points from 13 games, while Everton also have 18 points but are in 14th place having conceded four goals for the first time at their new stadium on the banks of the River Mersey.

It was the perfect 48th birthday present for Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, a boyhood Everton fan, despite a superb goal for the hosts from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.