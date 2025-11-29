PSG beaten by Monaco as Marseille miss chance to go top of Ligue 1

Monaco’s Japanese forward Takumi Minamino (4th from left) scores his team’s first goal in the Ligue 1 match against Paris Saint-Germain. (AFP pic)

MARSEILLE : Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Monaco yesterday, but retained top spot in Ligue 1 after nearest rivals Marseille were held to a 2-2 draw by Toulouse.

Japan’s Takumi Minamino scored the only goal of the game for Monaco in the principality – the former Liverpool player’s second-half strike inflicting a second domestic defeat of the campaign on PSG.

Monaco held on through the closing stages, including seven minutes of stoppage time, after having former Paris defender Thilo Kehrer sent off in the 80th minute.

It was a surprise result with Monaco ending a run of three consecutive Ligue 1 losses, which had seen them lose ground on PSG and the other sides at the top of the table.

They are now provisionally up to sixth, seven points behind the capital side, whose only other reverse in Ligue 1 so far this season came away to Marseille in September.

PSG remain top of the standings for now with 30 points from 14 games, one point ahead of Marseille after Roberto De Zerbi’s team were denied by Santiago Hidalgo’s late equaliser for Toulouse at the Velodrome.

It is now over to Lens, who are two points behind the leaders in third but will go top if they beat Angers away on Sunday.

“Usually I prefer to watch matches again and analyse them, but today it is easier. We were not precise enough and we made too many individual and collective mistakes,” said PSG coach Luis Enrique, whose side was again far from full strength.

“Neither team played at a very high level, but they played better than us. It was without any doubt our worst match of the season.”

Late drama

Minamino controlled an Aleksandr Golovin cross before finishing past Lucas Chevalier to open the scoring and Monaco maintained their advantage even after German centre-back Kehrer saw red following a VAR check for a foul on Ibrahim Mbaye.

Paul Pogba made another brief cameo appearance off the bench for the hosts, a week after coming on for his first competitive appearance in over two years following a doping ban.

“It is satisfying to get back to winning ways, all the more so against one of the best teams in Europe, if not the best,” said Sebastien Pocognoli, who has struggled to make an impact since being appointed Monaco coach in October.

Marseille were expected to get all three points at home to Toulouse but produced a sluggish first-half performance following a rousing Champions League win over Newcastle United in midweek.

Brazilian forward Emersonn ran half the length of the pitch before giving the visitors the lead, which they held until the interval.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg hit the post for Marseille early in the second half before Aron Donnum saw his chip strike the bar at the other end.

Moments after that, Marseille were level when Igor Paixao rounded goalkeeper Guillaume Restes to score, and the home side went ahead on 74 minutes as Hojbjerg headed in a precise Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cross.

Hojbjerg ripped off his shirt in celebration as Marseille appeared to be heading to the top of the table, but Hidalgo – the young Argentine forward brought on as a late substitute – silenced the crowd as he headed in a long Mark McKenzie throw in stoppage time to make it 2-2.

“Of course we are sad but the league is not over tonight. There are still many months to go,” De Zerbi said after seeing his side squander a golden opportunity to take first place.

Saturday’s other game between Paris FC and bottom club Auxerre ended in a 1-1 draw in the capital.