African players in Europe: Burkina Faso stars on target

Dango Ouattara (left) and Bertrand Traoré are among the African players making headlines in Europe’s top leagues. (Instagram pics)

PARIS : Burkina Faso strikers Dango Ouattara and Bertrand Traore scored to help Brentford and Sunderland win in the Premier League at the weekend.

Ouattara struck in added time to seal a 3-1 victory for Brentford over Burnley while Traore equalised as Sunderland came from two goals behind to edge Bournemouth 3-2.

Traore and Ouattara are set to spearhead the Burkina Faso attack in the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco this month. The Stallions are in Group D with Algeria, Equatorial Guinea and Sudan.

AFP Sport highlights African headline-makers in the major European leagues:

England

Dango Ouattara (Brentford)

He made his presence felt against Burnley, winning a penalty after being brought down in the box 10 minutes from time that led to Igor Thiago’s opening goal from the spot. Then, after Burnley’s Zian Flemming scored a penalty of his own and Thiago added a second goal, Ouattara crowned a frantic finale with an excellent finish into the bottom-right corner.

Bertrand Traore (Sunderland)

The Black Cats fell 2-0 behind early on to Bournemouth before Traore helped them draw level at the start of the second half with a powerful shot following Granit Xhaka’s reverse pass.

Mohammed Kudus (Tottenham Hotspur)

The Ghana midfielder lashed in a superb shot just shy of the hour, but his goal could not prevent Spurs slipping to a 2-1 defeat by London rivals Fulham as they suffered a third consecutive loss.

Amine Adli (Bournemouth)

It took the Morocco international just seven minutes to break the deadlock in favour of the Cherries when, after Evanilson’s shot from close range was turned onto the post by goalkeeper Robin Roefs, he followed up to score.

Spain

Enzo Boyomo (Osasuna)

Cameroon international Boyomo scored a stunning bicycle kick to rescue Osasuna a point in a 2-2 draw at Mallorca in La Liga. The 24-year-old centre-back netted his first goal of the season in the 92nd minute after Lucas Torro whipped in a tempting cross which he met in unorthodox but spectacular fashion.

Germany

Nicolas Jackson (Bayern Munich)

Jackson’s stoppage-time goal secured defending Bundesliga champions Bayern another three points in a 3-1 home win over St Pauli. With the clubs drawing 1-1 at the end of regular time, Luis Diaz put Bayern ahead. In the seventh minute of stoppage time, St Pauli lost the ball in midfield and the Senegal international latched onto it and scored with a low shot.

Andreas Hountondji (St Pauli)

Hountondji gave St Pauli an early lead at Bayern, scoring after just six minutes. The Benin international outmuscled defender Min-jae Kim before beating Manuel Neuer at the near post. Burnley loanee Hountondji has four league goals this season.

Bazoumana Toure (Hoffenheim)

Hoffenheim winger Toure’s goal after just 16 minutes put his side on track for a 3-0 home win over Augsburg. With Hoffenheim’s Tim Lemperle and Augsburg’s Chrislain Matsima tussling for a cross, the Ivorian snuck inside the pair, won possession and scored at the near post.