Barca’s Olmo out for 1 month after shoulder dislocation

BARCELONA : Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo faces a month on the sidelines after dislocating his shoulder, the club said Wednesday.

“Olmo suffered a dislocation in his left shoulder during yesterday’s match against Atletico Madrid,” said Barca in a statement.

“Following the tests carried out, a conservative treatment has been chosen. The approximate recovery time is one month.”

Spain international Olmo suffered the injury falling as he scored in the 3-1 La Liga win over Atletico on Tuesday, which took Barca four points clear at the top of the table.

The 27-year-old has suffered various injury problems since joining the Catalan giants in 2024 from RB Leipzig.

Olmo joins Fermin Lopez, Gavi and Marc-Andre ter Stegen on the sidelines, ahead of a key Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt next week.