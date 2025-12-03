Barca’s Olmo out for 1 month after shoulder dislocation

“Olmo suffered a dislocation in his left shoulder during yesterday’s match against Atletico Madrid,” said Barca in a statement.
“Following the tests carried out, a conservative treatment has been chosen. The approximate recovery time is one month.”
Spain international Olmo suffered the injury falling as he scored in the 3-1 La Liga win over Atletico on Tuesday, which took Barca four points clear at the top of the table.
The 27-year-old has suffered various injury problems since joining the Catalan giants in 2024 from RB Leipzig.
Olmo joins Fermin Lopez, Gavi and Marc-Andre ter Stegen on the sidelines, ahead of a key Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt next week.