Chelsea lose ground at the top with 3-1 loss at Leeds

Leeds United’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin (left) nets the third goal to wrap up the win against Chelsea at Elland Road. (Leeds pic)

LEEDS : Chelsea’s Premier League title hopes suffered a major setback with a humbling 3-1 defeat at Leeds United on Wednesday, which lifted the hosts out of the relegation zone.

An attacking start from Leeds was rewarded with a sixth minute goal when Jaka Bijol powered in a header from a corner and the home side doubled their lead with Ao Tanaka scoring a stunner two minutes before halftime.

Chelsea pulled one back five minutes after the break through substitute Pedro Neto but their comeback attempt was ended when they gifted Leeds a third goal in the 72nd minute, Dominic Calvert-Lewin netting to wrap up the win.

Chelsea remain on 24 points and slipped to fourth in the standings, three points behind third-placed Aston Villa who won 4-3 at Brighton & Hove Albion and nine points off leaders Arsenal after their 2-0 win over Brentford. Leeds are 17th on 14 points.