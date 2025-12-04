Hamilton plans team shake-up at Ferrari after miserable season

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain vowed to make changes to his set-up for 2026, but declined to offer details of who would be involved. (EPA Images pic)

ABU DHABI : Lewis Hamilton on Thursday said he plans a shake-up of his team at Ferrari next year after enduring a nightmare first season with the Italians.

The 40-year-old seven-time world champion, who has gone a Ferrari record 23 races without a podium finish, said he was surprised at his own resilience after enduring the most miserable run of form and results of his Formula One career.

“It’s been difficult,” he said ahead of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. “Confidence goes up and down, it comes with the territory.

“But I still have full belief in my abilities and that’s the most important. Holding onto that is not always the easiest thing to do, but that’s got me to where I am.”

Hamilton added there was “nothing that I can’t face moving forwards” after this season.

The Briton vowed to make changes to his set-up for 2026, but declined to offer details of who would be involved.

“It’s not a straightforward process,” he explained. “We are testing next week and then go back to the factory -– and I have to decide what my approach is.

“In terms of personal perfection, I have written down what I felt went wrong every weekend and the decisions I’ve taken. So, there’s a lot of things to do.

“I will analyse those decisions and make markers on how I can make better decisions in the future.”

Hamilton added the factors he would be taking into account would include “my surroundings, in terms of my personal personnel, team personnel — how do you utilise people? Do people need to move into different positions to work better?”.

“All this needs to be looked at in my personal space so we can optimise our teamwork,” he concluded.