McLaren will make ‘practical’ call on team orders in Abu Dhabi, says Zak Brown

ABU DHABI : McLaren boss Zak Brown on Friday confirmed his team will exercise team orders to secure the drivers’ title in Sunday’s decisive season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix if it becomes clear during the race that only one remains a contender.

Lando Norris leads the championship but is only 12 points ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, while the second McLaren driver Oscar Piastri is a further four points off the lead.

Speaking to reporters at a team chiefs’ news conference at the Yas Marina Circuit following opening practice, Brown stressed that the team will “use common sense” and abandon their ‘papaya rules,’ guaranteeing total equality and freedom to race.

“In the sense of team orders, as long as both drivers have a chance to win the world championship – which they clearly do sitting here right now – then it’s business as usual and they’re free to race,” said Brown.

“Obviously we’ll be practical and realistic. If, as the weekend develops, as the race develops, it becomes clear that one has a significantly better chance than another, then we’re a team that wants to win the drivers’ championship, and we will race accordingly to do whatever we can to get whoever that driver is in front to try and win the race.

“Our team orders have been around to give equal opportunity to win the championship, but as the race plays out, if it becomes clear that both can’t, then we’re going to do what’s in the best interest of the team and try and win the drivers’ championship.”

In the three-way fight for the title, Norris knows that a podium finish will be enough to claim his maiden title and deny Verstappen a record-equalling fifth consecutive drivers’ crown.

“I think everything we do, we do (it) with the drivers,” he added. “So they know what the game plan is for this weekend. We’re just going to stay true to our racing principles.”

In the same news briefing, Red Bull team chief Laurent Mekies explained how difficult it was to decide to promote Racing Bulls’ outstanding rookie Isack Hadjar in place of Yuki Tsunoda, who is without a seat for 2026.

“We have tried everything we could to support Yuki,” said Mekies.

“At some stage we had to make the difficult call. It was very difficult for him to digest.

“I hope and I think that Yuki will get another chance.

“He will be a reserve driver with us next year, and you never know what’s going to happen.”