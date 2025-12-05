Slot spots ‘positive’ signs at struggling Liverpool

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said his first aim was to get back into the top four, which brings with it a Champions League place. (EPA Images pic)

LIVERPOOL : Arne Slot insisted Friday that Liverpool have taken a “step forward” in their past two matches and believes Florian Wirtz is finally finding his feet as he attempts to save the club’s season.

Liverpool’s Premier League title defence has collapsed in recent weeks, with six defeats and just two wins in their past nine league games.

But despite their disastrous run, they are just two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea ahead of Saturday’s trip to struggling Leeds.

Ninth-placed Liverpool have taken four points in their past two matches, with a 2-0 victory at West Ham followed by this week’s 1-1 draw at home to Sunderland.

That followed three thumping defeats – a 3-0 reverse at Manchester City before a 3-0 loss at Anfield against Nottingham Forest and a 4-1 defeat at home to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.

“Four points out of two games is different than the last two home games we played,” Liverpool manager Slot told reporters.

“We lost both and conceded seven goals. In the last two games we were one deflection away from keeping two clean sheets.”

The Dutchman added, “That’s a step forward if you compare that to seven goals conceded in two games. We did not concede a set piece in both games, which is also important.

“As a result of that, maybe we got two results, and I think there are also positives to take from the players we’ve brought in during the summer that I see are getting more and more consistent in their performances.

“Florian (Wirtz) is maybe the most obvious one, but I see the same with Milos Kerkez as well. Alex (Alexander Isak) scored his first (Premier League) goal a game ago.

“So there are positives to take, but of course still not where we want to be, let that be obvious and clear. But compared to where we were after the last two losses with 3-0 and 4-1, there are also things that we’ve done better.”

Liverpool spent around £450 million (US$600 million) on new players in the summer transfer window, revamping their attack with the big-money arrivals of German playmaker Wirtz and Isak.

But both players have been slow to settle, with Wirtz yet to score in any competition, although it was his run and shot that led to Liverpool’s equaliser against Sunderland on Wednesday. It was credited as an own goal.

Slot admitted his first aim was to get back into the top four, which brings with it a Champions League place.

He said the fact Liverpool were still within touching distance of the top four showed the strength of the Premier League.

“It gets better and better every single season, for obvious reasons, because everybody has so much money,” he said.

“And that tells you indeed how close the margins still are, but it’s definitely our first aim to come back to the top four.”