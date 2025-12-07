10-man Roma fall at Cagliari ahead of Napoli’s clash with Juve

Cagliari’s Michael Folorunsho (left) and Roma’s Matias Soule’ in action during the match. (EPA Images pic)

MILAN : Roma missed the chance to join Inter Milan at the top of Serie A on Sunday after losing 1-0 at Cagliari, as Napoli host Juventus aiming for the summit.

Down to 10 men for most of the second half after Zeki Celik brought down Michael Folorunsho as the Cagliari midfielder bore down on goal, Roma left Sardinia with nothing due to Gianluca Gaetano’s neat finish at a corner in the 82nd minute.

A second straight defeat leaves Gian Piero Gasperini’s fourth-placed team three points behind Inter, who thumped Como 4-0 on Saturday night, and that gap to the top spot could grow before the end of the day.

Napoli take on fierce rivals Juve with the chance to go one point ahead of Inter and deal a blow to former hero Luciano Spalletti.

The reigning champions face Spalletti, now Juve coach, in Naples for the first time since he led Napoli to a first league title in over three decades in 2023.