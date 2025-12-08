Real Madrid’s Militao could miss four months with hamstring tear

Real Madrid’s Eder Militao leaves the pitch after an injury during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo, in Madrid. (EPA Images pic)

MADRID : Real Madrid defender Eder Militao is set for a long spell out injured after the club diagnosed him with a torn hamstring today, ahead of a key Champions League clash against Manchester City.

The Brazilian centre-back pulled up injured during the 2-0 La Liga defeat by Celta Vigo on Sunday, which left his team four points behind leaders Barcelona.

“He has been diagnosed with a rupture of the biceps femoris tendon in the left leg, specifically affecting the proximal tendon,” said Madrid in a statement.

Spanish reports said Militao is set to miss between three and four months, continuing his injury-hit spell at the club since joining from Porto in 2019.

The 27-year-old has suffered two severe knee injuries during his time at Madrid, playing fewer than 20 times in each of the past two seasons.

Madrid have several other defenders out injured, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dani Carvajal and Dean Huijsen.

They host Man City and superstar striker Erling Haaland on Wednesday, as they bid to improve on a run of two wins in their last seven games across all competitions.