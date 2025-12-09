Slot has ‘no clue’ whether rebel star Salah has played last Liverpool game

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said Mohamed Salah is entitled to his feelings but he does not have the right to publicly share them with the media. (EPA Images pic)

MILAN : Arne Slot admitted Monday that he didn’t know whether Mohamed Salah will play again for Liverpool after the Egypt star was dropped for the Reds’ Champions League clash with Inter Milan.

Salah was left in England for Tuesday night’s fixture at the San Siro following extraordinary criticism of Liverpool boss Slot, which came after he was left on the bench for the third consecutive game in a 3-3 draw against Leeds.

The 33-year-old said he felt like he had been “thrown under the bus” by the club and no longer had a relationship with Slot, sparking reports that Salah could be on his way out in January despite signing a new contract in April.

Asked whether Salah, who has scored 250 times for Liverpool since signing from Roma in 2017, had played his last game for the Reds, Slot said, “I have no clue.”

“I cannot answer that question at this moment in time,” added Slot.

“He has every right to feel what he feels, but he doesn’t have the right to share it with the media.”

Salah, who was not even used as a substitute at Elland Road, is set to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations after next weekend’s home match against Brighton in the Premier League.

He made his explosive comments in the midst of a dismal season for both him and Liverpool.

Liverpool have won just four times in 15 matches in all competitions and sit 13th in the Champions League with nine points after being thumped 4-1 at home by PSV Eindhoven in their most recent European outing.

Shadow of his former self

But he has been a shadow of his former self during Liverpool’s struggles this season – the Premier League champions are ninth in the table – with just four goals in 13 top-flight appearances.

“I don’t know why but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn’t want me in the club… I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame,” Salah cryptically told reporters at the weekend in response.

Salah was dropped from the starting line-up for Champions League games against Galatasaray and Eintracht Frankfurt earlier this season in the first indication that Slot was growing frustrated with his poor form and lack of defensive effort.

His last Liverpool start was against PSV on Nov 26, while he is without a goal since netting against Aston Villa at the start of November.

His outburst risked undermining Slot’s authority at a time when he is trying to drag the team out of a slump which has seen them win just four of the last 15 matches.

“I think all the players are going to have different thoughts about the situation. And that’s okay,” said Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who said that he hoped Salah “plays again for the club”.

“We, as his teammates, as his friends, hope the best thing happens for him. But as Liverpool FC players, we want the best for the club as well. So we want a win-win situation for everyone.”

Salah’s absence also adds to Slot’s problems on the pitch as Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo have also not travelled due to fitness issues.

As a result, Slot was only able to take a reduced 19-man squad on the flight to Milan.

Marcus Thuram said that he anticipated a fightback from Liverpool against his Inter side, who are fourth in the Champions League table with 12 points from five matches.

“Everyone might think this is the perfect time to face Liverpool but maybe not,” the France striker warned.

“We’re going to face a great team with great players. It’s up to us to continue doing what we’ve been doing lately and even do better.”