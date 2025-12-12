Villa and Forest win in Europa League as Celtic thrashed by Roma

Celtic’s Auston Trusty (left) fouls Roma’s Paulo Dybala by pulling his shirt during the Europa League group-stage clash at Celtic Park. (EPA Images pic)

PARIS : Aston Villa beat Basel 2-1 in the Europa League on Thursday to secure their eighth successive win, while Nottingham Forest won at Utrecht as Celtic suffered a heavy home defeat by Roma.

Evann Guessand struck the opener for Villa in Switzerland but the hosts hit back when Flavius Daniliuc glanced Xherdan Shaqiri’s flighted free-kick past a hesitant Marco Bizot.

Youri Tielemans steered in the winner from just outside the area early in the second half as Unai Emery’s side picked up their fifth victory in six league phase games this season. They have won 14 of their last 16 matches in all competitions.

Villa sit on 15 points and are third in the Europa League standings, guaranteed of at least a play-off place. They trail leaders Lyon and Midtjylland only on goal difference.

Forest bolstered their hopes of qualifying directly for the last 16 with a 2-1 win at Utrecht.

Arnaud Kalimuendo swept Forest shortly after the break in the Netherlands before the Dutch side levelled through a header from Mike van der Hoorn.

Igor Jesus slotted through a crowd two minutes from time to clinch a first away victory in Europe for Forest since 1995, keeping them two points adrift of the top eight.

“I’m very pleased with the players and the result, and long may it continue. I’m pleased for everyone concerned,” said Forest manager Sean Dyche.

Wilfried Nancy became the first Celtic boss to lose his first two games as the Scottish champions went down 3-0 to Roma.

An own goal from Liam Scales handed Roma a sixth-minute lead in Glasgow and on-loan striker Evan Ferguson’s first-half brace sealed the points for the Italian side.

Rangers were all but knocked out of Europe after sliding to a fifth defeat in six games. They lost 2-1 to Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros, who are coached by former Republic of Ireland striker Robbie Keane.

Bojan Miovski put Rangers ahead in Budapest but the hosts equalised just before half-time and Hungary international Barnabas Varga powered in the winner to leave the visitors with only one point in the competition.

Lyon won 2-1 at home to Go Ahead Eagles to stay above Midtjylland, who claimed a 1-0 victory over Genk.