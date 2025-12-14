Terrific Terrier backheel helps lift Leverkusen back to fourth

Bayer Leverkusen’s forward Martin Terrier (right) celebrates scoring the opening goal against FC Cologne. (AFP pic)

BERLIN : A backheeled goal from Martin Terrier set Bayer Leverkusen on the way to a 2-0 win over derby rivals Cologne on Saturday, returning the hosts to fourth in the Bundesliga.

The 2023-24 champions had lost their previous two Bundesliga matches and dropped to sixth after Hoffenheim and Eintracht Frankfurt won earlier on Saturday.

But Terrier’s no-look backheel and captain Robert Andrich’s header ensured Leverkusen will end the weekend in the Champions League places.

“This win was a must,” sporting director Simon Rolfes told Sky Germany.

“When you lose two Bundesliga games in a row, you have to win the next one, not just because it’s the derby, but for the standings.”

The derby between the Rhine neighbours had an uneasy atmosphere. Hundreds of ultras from both sides boycotted the match, with a Cologne fan group complaining of “inappropriate” and “very intense” police checks, according to German sports magazine Kicker.

Just after halftime, Malik Tillman had a golden chance to put Leverkusen in front when one-on-one with Cologne goalkeeper Marvin Schwaebe but blasted over the bar.

The hosts broke through in spectacular fashion when Terrier somehow connected with a misplaced pass, looping it over the goalkeeper on 66 minutes.

Andrich’s header six minutes later gave Leverkusen breathing space.

Frankfurt ‘lack freshness’

Earlier on Saturday, a brilliant solo goal from Ritsu Doan gave Frankfurt a hard-fought 1-0 win at home to Augsburg.

Victory moved Frankfurt, who have struggled to manage domestic and European commitments this season in just their second Champions League campaign, up to sixth.

“You can see we lack a bit of freshness,” Frankfurt coach Dino Toppmoeller told reporters, adding, “The last six months have been very stressful.

“Today’s performance was one driven by great willpower.”

Augsburg had two strikes chalked off by VAR early against a shaky Frankfurt defence who had conceded 15 goals in their past five games.

Midway through the second half, Japan international Doan weaved through four Augsburg defenders before hitting a deflected shot past Finn Dahmen.

Elsewhere, Hoffenheim stayed fifth thanks to a commanding 4-1 home win over Hamburg, their sixth victory in their past eight league games.

Grischa Proemel, Ozan Kabak, Tim Lemperle and Fisnik Asllani scored for Hoffenheim, while Hamburg’s Rayan Philippe notched a late consolation goal before missing a stoppage-time penalty.

Christian Eriksen sparked Wolfsburg to a 3-1 win away at Borussia Moenchengladbach to continue the Wolves’ recent resurgence.

Dangling near the relegation spots for much of the season, Wolfsburg have claimed seven points in their last three matches to climb to 13th.

St Pauli claimed a first win since September, 2-1 at home to Heidenheim, despite going down to 10 men just before halftime.