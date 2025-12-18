Mbappe edges closer to Ronaldo’s record as Real survive Copa del Rey test

The forward is one goal short of the 59-goal calendar-year record set in 2013 after a brace in a 3-2 win over Talavera de la Reina.

Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe could break Cristiano Ronaldo’s calendar-year scoring record with one game still remaining this year. (EPA Images pic)
TALAVERA DE LA REINA:
Kylian Mbappe moved tantalisingly close to Cristiano Ronaldo’s calendar-year scoring record for Real Madrid with a brace as they earned a 3-2 victory at third-tier Talavera de la Reina on Wednesday to reach the Copa del Rey’s last 16 after a pulsating encounter.

The French striker’s two goals, combined with an own-goal by defender Manuel Farrando, proved enough despite late strikes from Nahuel Arroyo and Gonzalo Di Renzo that threatened to spoil Real’s evening in front of a raucous crowd.

Mbappe, who came into the game with 56 goals scored in all competitions in 2025, is now just one goal shy of the 59-goal calendar-year record set by Ronaldo in 2013.

With one match still to play this year – on Saturday against struggling Sevilla in LaLiga at Santiago Bernabeu – the French forward could surpass the Portuguese great.

