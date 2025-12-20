Can Aston Villa beat Arsenal and Man City to Premier League title?

Aston Villa have not won a league title since 1981 and that was their first since before World War I. (EPA Images pic)

LONDON : Aston Villa are the Premier League’s form side, with Unai Emery’s men surging into Premier League title contention alongside Arsenal and Manchester City.

After failing to win any of their opening six games of the season, Villa have won 15 of their past 17 in all competitions, including 10 of 11 in a fiercely competitive Premier League.

The Birmingham-based club have shrugged off their status as sleeping giants since Emery’s arrival just over three years ago.

But Villa have not won a league title since 1981 and that was their first since before World War I.

AFP Sport looks at whether they can realistically maintain a title charge up against the might of Arsenal and City.

Reasons to believe

Villa’s winning streak is the latest example of year-on-year improvement under skilled tactician Emery.

After a 13-year absence from Europe, including a three-year spell in the second-tier Championship, Emery has led the Villains into continental competition for the past three seasons.

Paris St-Germain were on the ropes at Villa Park in April but escaped to win a thrilling Champions League quarter-final 5-4 on aggregate before going on to win the competition for the first time.

City and Arsenal have also recently left Birmingham beaten, among Villa’s run of one defeat in 32 games on home soil.

Spaniard Emery now has a squad of experienced internationals, including Argentina’s World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emi Martinez plus the England trio Ezri Konsa, Ollie Watkins and the in-form Morgan Rogers.

Rogers, who has been preferred to Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham by England boss Thomas Tuchel, has been the star of Villa’s revival, with five goals and three assists in the past 11 league games.

A step too far?

Performances have not always been in keeping with Villa’s stunning run of results, raising doubts over whether they can maintain their sparkling run.

Only two of their 10 league wins have come by more than a single goal and the underlying data suggests fortune has been on their side.

According to the expected goals statistic, Villa should be languishing in the bottom half based on their displays so far.

The true test of their title credentials will come over the festive season as they host Manchester United on Sunday before trips to Chelsea and Arsenal after Christmas.

“I know 38 matches is very difficult,” said Emery when quizzed on their title chances.

“We are not a contender. If we were in game 35, perhaps we could speak differently.”

History suggests keeping pace with the resources and squad sizes of the Premier League’s serial contenders will be too much for Emery’s men.

Just two years ago they were in a similar position after beating Arsenal and City at home in December but ended the season 23 points off the top in fourth.

Villa will also likely have to balance their efforts between the Premier League and the Europa League deep into the season.

They sit joint top of the Europa League table with a place in the last 16 virtually guaranteed.

Emery has won the competition four times during his spells at Sevilla and Villarreal – a record that makes Villa favourites to end their 30-year wait for a trophy in Istanbul come May, rather than on home soil.