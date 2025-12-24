Chelsea’s Palmer ready to play 90 minutes, says Maresca

Cole Palmer of Chelsea celebrates after scoring the 1-0 goal in the Premier League match against Everton in London. (EPA Images pic)

LONDON : Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer is finally ready to play a full match after months of injury struggles, manager Enzo Maresca said today, as his side prepares to face high-flying Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

Palmer has been restricted to partial appearances due to a groin injury and a broken toe, but Maresca believes the playmaker has completed his comeback journey through a careful progression of minutes.

“I think he (Palmer) is ready for 90 minutes. The progression for a player is 45 (minutes), one hour, 70,” Maresca told reporters ahead of Saturday’s home game against Villa.

“He already played one hour against Everton. He played more than 70 against Newcastle, so I think the progression is there,” Maresca said.

The Italian will welcome back two more players from the treatment room, with striker Liam Delap recovering from a shoulder injury sustained earlier this month and winger Estevao returning from a muscle problem that kept him out of the last two games.

“(Estevao is) back, he’s available for Saturday. Him, and also Liam Delap… So I’m very happy for both.”

Touchline ban for Maresca

Maresca himself will be in the stands after he earned a touchline ban with his third yellow card of the season.

The Italian had already served one ban in October when he was sent off against Liverpool.

“Yes, in almost 100 games, I’ve been suspended three times. One for celebration and two times for yellow cards,” he said.

“So yeah, unfortunately I will be in the stands, but Willy (Caballero) is there, Danny (Walker) is there, the coaching staff is there,” he added.

Maresca also reserved words of praise for Reece James, who has grown in influence after shaking off injury issues from seasons past, with the captain instrumental in their 2-2 draw at Newcastle United where he converted a free kick.

“He is growing in terms of leadership and he is playing more and more minutes. This is the reason why we are happy, because he can be fit and healthy. We know he can be here as a leader,” Maresca said.

“He is one of the main players for different reasons. He’s from our house, (an) academy player. He is the captain. When he is fit, he is one of the best players we have, no doubt,” he added.

High-flying Villa

Chelsea face a stern test against third-placed Villa, who sit seven points ahead of the fourth-placed London side in what could prove crucial for any lingering title ambitions.

Maresca acknowledged the challenge posed by Unai Emery’s side, who have built impressive momentum with 10 straight wins in all competitions.

“They are doing fantastic this season, last season, years ago with Unai.

“It’s very clear what they do, the way they want to play. They are, in this moment, also full of confidence. That is very important in a football team,” Maresca said.