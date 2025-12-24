Real Madrid’s Endrick joins Lyon on loan

Endrick has scored seven goals in 40 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions but has seen his playing time limited this season under Xabi Alonso. (EPA Images pic)

LYON : Real Madrid’s out-of-favour Brazilian starlet Endrick has joined Lyon on loan, the Ligue 1 club announced on Tuesday.

“Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to welcome Endrick, who will join the professional squad from Dec 29,” Lyon wrote in a statement on their website.

The move comes just over six months out from the start of the 2026 World Cup, where the 19-year-old will be vying for a spot in coach Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad.

In 14 appearances with the Brazil national team, Endrick has netted three times but his last strike for the Selecao came in June last year and he has only earned one cap in 2025.

Endrick broke into the Palmeiras first team as a 16-year-old and played a pivotal role as the Sao Paulo-based club won back-to-back Brazilian league titles in 2022 and 2023.

Upon turning 18 in July 2024, he joined Spanish giants Real Madrid to much fanfare for a reported transfer fee of €47.5 million (US$55.9 million).

Endrick has scored seven goals in 40 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions but has seen his playing time limited this season under new boss Xabi Alonso – who replaced Ancelotti in the Bernabeu hotseat this summer.

The left-footed attacker joins French side Lyon on a paid loan until the end of the season, with a fee agreed between the clubs of up to €1 million.