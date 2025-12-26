South Africa do not fear Salah or Marmoush, says coach Broos

Man City forward Omar Marmoush scored the equaliser against Zimbabwe in their opening game, before Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah late strike secured a 2-1 win. (EPA Images pic)

RABAT : Coach Hugo Broos said South Africa do not fear Egypt’s Premier League contingent, Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush, ahead of their Group B clash in the Africa Cup of Nations on Friday.

Manchester City forward Marmoush scored the equaliser against Zimbabwe, before a late strike from Liverpool’s Salah secured a 2-1 win in their opening game in Morocco on Monday.

South Africa beat Angola by the same score in their Group B opener thanks to Lyle Foster’s screamer.

South Africa’s Belgian coach said he will not use a special approach to contain Salah or Marmoush.

“We are focused on no one. The most important thing is the team,” Bross, who led Cameroon to the 2017 edition title over Egypt, told a press conference on Thursday.

“We all know how good Salah is, we all know how good Marmoush is and we all know how good Trezeguet is and other players. They are such a good team. Why should we focus on one player? We have to be prepared to beat the team.”

The last meeting between the two sides in Afcon ended in South Africa’s favor, after they beat the hosts of the 2019 edition 1-0 in the Round of 16.

“We have to put Egypt in difficult (situations) and you can only do that when you use your quality and the players you normally use,” added Broos.