Salah helps 10-man Egypt beat South Africa, book last-16 place

Egypt’s forward Mahmoud Trezeguet and South Africa’s defender Khuliso Mudau tussle for the ball during the match. (AFP pic)

AGADIR : Mohamed Salah scored as 10-man Egypt beat South Africa 1-0 in Agadir on Friday to become the first qualifiers for the knockout stage of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Liverpool star converted a penalty at 45 minutes, and South Africa were denied a spot-kick late in the second half when Yasser Ibrahim appeared to handle the ball inside the box.

Salah came to Morocco after not starting in five Liverpool matches – his omission leading to an outburst against manager Arne Slot.

Egypt were reduced to 10 men in first-half added time when right-back Mohamed Hany was shown a second yellow card for a stamp, followed by a red.

After two rounds in Group B, record seven-time champions Egypt have six points and are guaranteed a top-two finish and a place in the round of 16.

South Africa have three points, and Angola and Zimbabwe have one each after they drew 1-1 in Marrakesh earlier.

“I’m very happy for the result, for sure. It was a tough game, they dominated most of the time. It’s a team that can keep the ball for a long time so I think we had a good gameplan, it worked,” said Salah.

“We walked away with the three points, it’s the most important thing. The atmosphere is incredible. Hopefully we can carry on like this.”

The first chance fell to Salah after 11 minutes, but he could not move forward quickly enough to connect with a low cross from Hany.

That the majority of the crowd were supporting the Pharaohs became obvious soon after when the Burundi referee ignored Zizo’s appeals for a free kick, and loud whistling enveloped the stadium.

When Salah delivered a free-kick into the heart of the South African area, three Egyptians darted forward, but none could connect with the ball.

Salah closely policed

Midway through the opening half a pattern had developed – Egypt were pushing forward regularly while South Africa defended with calmness and solid tackling.

When Teboho Mokoena fouled Omar Marmoush just outside the D, he was yellow carded. However, the Manchester City striker fired the resultant free kick wide.

As the first half progressed, the sun broke out in the southern coastal city – a welcome sight for players and spectators, with many earlier group matches staged in torrential rain.

A rare South Africa attack ended disappointingly as Lyle Foster struck a weak shot that was comfortably saved by 37-year-old Mohamed El Shenawy.

Awarded a free-kick close to the touchline, South Africa performed an intricate, multi-pass move that ended tamely as El Shenawy clutched a cross.

Salah was being closely policed by Aubrey Modiba, and as half-time drew near, the Liverpool star retreated into the Egyptian half in order to retain possession.

Then, as the Egypt captain chased a loose ball with Khuliso Mudau, the South African right-back raised his left arm, striking an eye of Salah.

Amid Egyptian protests, the Burundian referee viewed the incident on a VAR monitor and pointed to the penalty spot.

A lengthy delay before the kick was taken could not have eased the nerves of Salah, but he comfortably converted the penalty as Ronwen Williams dived in the wrong direction.

More drama erupted in added time when Hany stamped on Mokoena, leading to a second yellow card for the defender.

South Africa, with a numerical advantage, attacked more as the second half progressed, but Egypt came close to a second goal with Williams foiling substitute Emam Ashour after a quick free kick.

El Shenawy displayed his agility with 15 minutes remaining, using his right hand to tip to safety a low shot from Foster. It was one of several saves that kept Egypt ahead.