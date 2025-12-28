Liverpool’s set-piece problems a ‘killer’, says Van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk said Liverpool’s set-piece problems are severe, especially during follow-up plays after the first contact. (EPA Images pic)

LIVERPOOL : Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said the Premier League champions have to improve a woeful record defending set pieces if they are to continue an upturn in form.

The Reds only edged past bottom-of-the-table Wolves 2-1 on Saturday after conceding a 12th league goal in 18 games from a set-piece.

No team has conceded more and, at the other end, Liverpool have only scored three times from set pieces, excluding penalties, themselves.

That minus nine differential is their worst in any Premier League season.

“The fact is we’ve conceded too many set-piece goals and we don’t score enough,” said Van Dijk.

“It’s something we have to improve. I would say at least 75% of the time or even more, it’s not even about the first contact. It’s the second phase that is the killer.

“Is it a mental thing? I hope not. If that’s in your head, then it’s an issue. Personally, it’s not in my head.”

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has bemoaned his side’s dead-ball defending for much of the season.

But the Dutchman sees signs of progress overall as Liverpool beat nine-man Tottenham and Wolves in their last two matches despite conceding from a corner in each of them.

“Unfortunately we’re maybe the only team that hardly ever scores from a set-piece and, even worse, we constantly concede,” said Slot.

“But then, I think I said two, three or four weeks ago, we have to make sure that when things go against us – it could be a set-piece, it could be other things – we still need to find a way to win.

“In the last two games we conceded from a set-piece but we were able to win and that hasn’t happened many times this season. That’s progress for me, but it’s obvious there are more things for us to improve and this is definitely one of them.”

Despite a string of unconvincing performances, Liverpool are on a seven-match unbeaten run.

Three consecutive league wins have lifted Slot’s men back into the top four but they remain 10 points adrift of leaders Arsenal.