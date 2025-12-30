Barcelona’s Araujo returns to training after weeks out

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo takes the lead in an open training session at Johan Cruyff Stadium. (EPA Images pic)

MADRID : Barcelona centreback Ronald Araujo returned to training on Monday after weeks away for what local media said was a mental health break, boosting the Liga leaders’ defensive options before this weekend’s Catalan derby.

The Uruguay international emerged with his teammates and manager Hansi Flick during an open-door training session at the club’s Johan Cruyff Stadium, an AFP journalist saw.

Flick had said Araujo was unavailable for “a private situation”, days after the defender faced criticism for a red card that precipitated Barcelona’s collapse to a 3-0 Champions League defeat at Chelsea.

His return to action before Saturday’s derby at Espanyol comes with fellow centreback Andreas Christensen expected to miss several months due to a knee injury.

The RCDE Stadium is poised to host one of the most intriguing Barcelona derbies in recent times, as fifth-place Espanyol enjoy one of their best seasons in living memory after narrowly avoiding relegation in 2024/25.