Maresca says Chelsea must ‘understand why’ they keep squandering leads

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca (right) gives instructions to his players during the match against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge. (EPA Images pic)

LONDON : Enzo Maresca cannot explain why Chelsea keep surrendering leads in the Premier League but accepts it is a problem they must solve if they are to maintain their quest for a top-four finish.

Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by Aston Villa was the third time this season the Blues have lost at Stamford Bridge after being in front.

Ollie Watkins struck twice in the final 30 minutes as Maresca’s men were left regretting several missed chances after Joao Pedro gave them a first half-lead.

In September, Brighton staged a similar comeback with a trio of late goals in a 3-1 win after Trevoh Chalobah had been sent off. The following month Sunderland scored deep in stoppage time as they came from behind in a 2-1 success.

November’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal, in which Chelsea went ahead despite playing with 10 men before conceding an equaliser added to their frustration. The team have dropped 11 points from winning positions at home this season.

Those lost points represent the difference between Chelsea, who are fifth in the table, and second-placed Manchester City.

“It’s just a matter to understand the reason why,” said Chelsea manager Maresca, whose team host welcome struggling Bournemouth to west London on Tuesday. “When something continues to happen, it’s not random.

“We need to understand why. No matter if we’re winning, drawing or losing, when we concede a goal we lose a little bit of control.”

Italian boss Maresca, reflecting on the Villa match, said: “For one hour we can take many positive things. Not many teams create so many chances against (Villa). First half they were zero in terms of xG (expected goals), they didn’t create anything.

“I watched the Arsenal game (when Villa won 2-1 at Villa Park) and the games they have won, and they always create.

“The game doesn’t reflect the 10 points difference between us and Aston Villa to be honest.”

Chelsea’s habit of dropping points is all the more maddening for the west London club’s supporters because their side have beaten Spanish giants Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League and Premier League champions Liverpool.

The collapses have stifled talk of a title challenge, with Chelsea 13 points adrift of Premier League leaders and capital rivals Arsenal.

“We need to understand how to manage better when we concede goals,” said Maresca.