Sabalenka says revenge not on her mind for Australian Open

Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka said she always chose to open her season in Brisbane because she was guaranteed testing matches. (AFP pic)

BRISBANE : World number one Aryna Sabalenka said today she isn’t out for revenge after losing her Australian Open crown in a shock loss to American Madison Keys last year.

Sabalenka went into the final at Melbourne Park aiming to become the first woman since Martina Hingis to win three consecutive Australian Opens.

However, she was undone by Keys, who won her maiden Slam in an inspired performance on Rod Laver Arena.

The Belarusian said there was no difference coming to Australia as the champion or as the runner-up.

“It doesn’t matter which tournament it is,” she said ahead of a warm-up event in Brisbane.

“If I’m defending champion, if I lost in the first round last year, the goal is always the same – to bring my best tennis and to improve my game.

“Honestly, that’s it. I always just focus on myself, on developing my game, and making sure that I’m 100% there,” she said.

Sabalenka had an unusual lead-in to the Australian Open starting this month, playing Nick Kyrgios in a much-criticised “Battle of the Sexes” in Dubai.

However, she said she was glad to be back in Australia, where she enjoys the conditions and has had great success.

“I definitely don’t like the heat, but the people, yeah,” she said.

“I think the atmosphere – it’s always a full crowd (in Brisbane).

“Everyone really engages a lot with tennis. Also in Melbourne, the support there is incredible.

“I’m always super motivated when I come to Australia,” she said, asked if last year’s defeat to Keys was added incentive this time.

“Of course remembering last year’s final, I really want to do just a little bit better than I did last year,” she added with a smile.

Sabalenka said she always chose to open her season in Brisbane because she was guaranteed testing matches.

This year’s draw features seven of the world’s top 10.

“It’s a tough draw, a lot of great players,” she said.

“It’s a lot of matches before hitting the Australian Open,” she added.

Sabalenka has a first-round bye and will play either Spain’s Cristina Bucsa or a qualifier in the second round.