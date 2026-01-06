Australian Open winners to get US$2.79mil as prize money hits new high

Tournament director Craig Tiley said the prizes reflected Tennis Australia’s commitment to supporting tennis careers at every level. (EPA Images pic)

MELBOURNE : Players at this month’s Australian Open will be competing for a record prize pool with organisers on Tuesday announcing a 16% increase in the total purse to A$111.5 million (US$75 million).

The winners of the men’s and women’s singles at the first Grand Slam of the year will each take home A$4.15 million (US$2.79 million), up 19% from last year’s A$3.5 million.

Players beaten in the opening round will get A$150,000 (US$100,750), while even those knocked out in the first round of qualifying receive A$40,500 (US$27,200).

Tournament director Craig Tiley said it reflected Tennis Australia’s commitment to supporting tennis careers at every level, from rising stars to Grand Slam champions.

“From boosting qualifying prize money by 55% since 2023 to enhancing player benefits, we’re ensuring professional tennis is sustainable for all competitors,” he said.

“By supporting players at all levels, we’re building deeper talent pools and more compelling storylines for fans.”

The tournament gets under way at Melbourne Park on Jan 18, with Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys defending their titles.