Ratcliffe’s revolution fails to halt Man Utd’s decline

Jim Ratcliffe’s arrival in 2024 brought excitement to fans hungry for change following years of underperformance under the Glazers. (Reuters pic)

MANCHESTER : Ruben Amorim’s sacking by Manchester United has exposed the dismal lack of progress since Jim Ratcliffe’s arrival as co-owner promised a new dawn.

Amorim was the latest manager unable to turn the tide at Old Trafford, which has witnessed more than a decade of decline since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

The veteran Scot stood down after winning the club’s 20th English league crown following two decades of domestic dominance gilded by European success.

Since then United have not seriously competed to win the Premier League or Champions League despite a succession of big-name managers.

Amorim, 40, is the first boss to be hired and axed since Ratcliffe took control of the club’s football operations after acquiring a minority stake in the Red Devils.

The British billionaire’s arrival in February 2024 was greeted with glee by supporters desperate to see a new face at the helm after years of underachievement under the Glazer family, who still own a majority stake.

Yet hopes that the boyhood United fan could make United competitive again at home and in Europe have so far been dashed.

No ‘knee-jerk reactions’

Just a few months ago, Ratcliffe, 73, said Amorim had three years to prove himself despite a tough start at United, adding that the club would not be drawn into “knee-jerk reactions”.

But United have continued to drift, winning just one of their past five home games in the league.

An apparent rift with the club’s director of football Jason Wilcox over tactics and transfer targets appears to have increased the pressure on Amorim, who was dismissed on Monday after 14 months in charge.

Wilcox moved into his current position in June last year, taking over the main role held by Dan Ashworth, who lasted just five months at the club in an early embarrassment for the new regime.

Ratcliffe has so far done little to suggest he can deliver on his desire to restore a club he admitted “has become mediocre” to former glories.

The club’s ambition to win a 21st league title by the time of their 150th anniversary in 2028 looks less realistic with every passing season.

United finished the 2024/25 campaign in 15th spot – the club’s lowest top-flight finish since they were relegated in 1974 – and missed out on European football for only the second time in 35 years.

Despite a marginal improvement this season, Amorim departed with his side 17 points adrift of leaders Arsenal after 20 games.

The club are still within striking distance of the top four but cannot afford to lose further ground.

Transfer flops

Ratcliffe has been publicly scathing of some of United’s transfer dealings prior to his arrival but the jury is still out on incomings on his watch.

Joshua Zirkzee and Manuel Ugarte have largely been peripheral figures since being signed under the managerial regime of Erik ten Hag, Amorim’s predecessor.

Amorim was armed with an expensive new front three of Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo in the recent summer transfer window but they have scored just 12 Premier League goals between them so far.

United’s ability to spend their way out of their troubles is beginning to be squeezed by financial sustainability rules.

The club’s desperate need to return to the lucrative Champions League will have been a factor in their decision to axe Amorim, who arrived in November 2024 feted as one of the game’s leading young managerial talents.

To compound matters for United fans starved of success, Ratcliffe is asking them to pay more to attend games.

At the same time, he has been criticised for swingeing job cuts as he tries to restore order to the club’s finances.

Last year United set out plans for a 100,000-seater stadium to replace their historic but creaking Old Trafford ground.

Ratcliffe said the club planned to have the “world’s greatest football stadium”, with hopes it could be finished within five years, though there is major uncertainty over the timescale.

Plans on and off the pitch are undoubtedly ambitious, but they are a long way from being realised.