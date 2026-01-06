Real teenager Endrick targets Brazil return from Lyon loan

Endrick failed to impress Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso and hasn’t earned the same faith he enjoyed last season under Carlo Ancelotti. (Lyon pic)

PARIS : Brazilian starlet Endrick said on Monday that he hoped his loan switch to Lyon would help spark a return to the national side, in time for the World Cup.

The 19-year-old played just 99 minutes of football for Real Madrid during the first half of this season as he failed to convince the Merengues’ new coach Xabi Alonso to show him the kind of faith he enjoyed last season under Carlo Ancelotti.

He played 11 times for Brazil in 2024, the year he moved to Spain from Palmeiras in his homeland, but featured only once in the yellow jersey in 2025.

“My aim is to help Lyon, to play and to win,” Endrick told reporters ahead of his likely debut for the Ligue 1 side against Lille in the French Cup this weekend.

“When you’re Brazilian, everyone dreams of playing for the national team.

“I haven’t been picked recently, but I will do everything to get back in.”

Endrick’s arrival sparked excitement amongst the Lyon faithful not seen since the arrivals of his compatriot Sonny Anderson in 1999, or French playmaker Yoann Gourcuff in 2010.

“He has immense talent and potential. He’s quick and he’s able to get in behind and to finish off chances with his goal sense,” said Lyon’s technical director Matthieu Louis-Jean.

Lyon claimed a 3-1 win at Monaco on Saturday that kept them fifth in the table and just two points off the top four and potential Champions League qualification.

“We are convinced that Endrick is the element that we lack and he will give the team power for the second half of the season,” added general manager Michael Gerlinger.