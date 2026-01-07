Rangers beat Aberdeen to close gap on leaders Hearts

Emmanuel Fernandez (second right) outjumps Aberdeen’s defender to score the opening goal for Rangers at Ibrox Stadium. (Rangers pic)

GLASGOW : Rangers cruised to a 2-0 win over managerless Aberdeen to move within three points of Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts on Tuesday.

Emmanuel Fernandez headed Rangers’ 11th minute opener at Ibrox for his fifth goal of the season.

The Dons, with first-team coach Peter Leven in charge after boss Jimmy Thelin departed on Sunday, were unable to mount a response as Nico Raskin headed in from another Connor Barron corner three minutes before half-time.

But they are now three points ahead of Old Firm rivals Celtic who, like Hearts, have a game in hand.

Rangers will hope to capitalise on the chaos at Celtic, who sacked Wilfried Nancy on Monday after just eight games and 33 days in charge.

Nancy’s final match was a 3-1 home defeat against Rangers on Sunday and Rohl’s men continued the momentum from their Glasgow derby triumph.

“Fantastic, three points, clean sheet. All in all, very proud of the group at the moment,” Rohl said.

“We close the gap to just three points from 13 when I arrived. It’s a statement but still not what we want. We’re on a journey.

"In football, everything is possible."

Aberdeen, now winless in six games, were ideal opponents for Rangers to keep their run going.

Goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov dropped an early free-kick from Rangers captain James Tavernier, but managed to block the shot from Barron, who was waiting to pounce on the loose ball.

Mitov was caught out again when Barron’s corner from the left came into a packed six-yard box as Fernandez headed in an easy opener.

Aberdeen forward Kenan Bilalovic failed to control a pass from Kevin Nisbet with only Rangers keeper Jack Butland to beat and it proved a costly miss.

In the 39th minute, Mitov tipped a dipping shot from Tavernier over the bar.

But from another Barron corner, Raskin escaped Nicky Devlin’s attentions to power in a header for Rangers’ killer second goal.