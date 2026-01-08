Sesko’s heroics mask Man Utd disappointment for Fletcher

Manchester United caretaker manager Darren Fletcher rued his side’s finishing and luck in their first match since Ruben Amorim’s sacking. (Man Utd pic)

BURNLEY : Manchester United caretaker boss Darren Fletcher hopes Benjamin Sesko’s double in a 2-2 draw at Burnley proves to be the launching pad for the Slovenian striker after a tough start to life at Old Trafford.

Sesko had scored just twice in 17 appearances since his £74 million ($100 million) move from RB Leipzig prior to Wednesday’s trip to Turf Moor.

The 22-year-old produced two clinical finishes early in the second half to turn the game around for United after Ayden Heaven’s own goal gave Burnley a half-time lead.

But Jaidon Anthony’s fine strike saw United drop points for the fifth time in six games.

“I was so happy for him. I spoke to him yesterday and we presented a video showing his movement and showing his goals, just showing how it is coming and he needs to keep believing and the players need to get more service to him,” said Fletcher.

“He did that tonight and scored two great goals. A real positive night for Ben.

“The team is disappointed with a point but in terms of a personal level hopefully he can kick on from that now.”

However, Sesko showing signs of life was the only positive from another damaging night for United’s chances of returning to the Champions League next season.

In their first game since the sacking of Ruben Amorim on Monday, Fletcher was left to rue his side’s finishing and their luck.

Lisandro Martinez had a first-half equaliser harshly ruled out for a foul on Kyle Walker, while substitute Shea Lacey hit the crossbar late on.

“For me the fact we have drawn is a massive disappointment,” added Fletcher.

“If you look at the context of the game, the chances we created, goal-line clearances, a disallowed goal, 30 shots, lots of attacking play. We created more than enough to win the game.”

Fletcher confirmed he will remain in charge for Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Brighton, while United reportedly look to appoint an interim manager for the rest of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick are among the leading contenders to take over for the rest of the campaign.

A point sees United slip to seventh in the table, two points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

Only a top-four finish will guarantee Champions League football next season, although it is likely fifth could be enough thanks to the performances of English sides in European competitions this season.