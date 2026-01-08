Ten-man Chelsea suffer defeat at neighbours Fulham

Fulham’s Raul Jimenez (right) celebrates after opening the scoring against Chelsea at Craven Cottage. (EPA Images pic)

LONDON : Fulham’s Harry Wilson scored an 81st-minute winner to condemn 10-man Chelsea to a 2-1 defeat in the Premier League on Wednesday as new Blues head coach Liam Rosenior watched from the stands.

Wilson scored after Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez had blocked a shot as Fulham piled on the pressure against the tiring visitors.

Chelsea had equalised through Liam Delap in the 72nd after Fulham’s 55th-minute opener – a diving header from Raul Jimenez.

The defeat, after Marc Cucurella was sent off in the 22nd minute for dragging down Wilson when he was running through on goal, meant Chelsea have won only one of their last nine Premier League games with coach Enzo Maresca departing on New Year’s Day.