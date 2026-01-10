Sabalenka into third straight Brisbane final ahead of Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after beating Karolina Muchova during the semi-finals of the Brisbane International. (EPA Images pic)

BRISBANE : Aryna Sabalenka beat Karolina Muchova in straight sets to reach her third Brisbane International final in a row on Saturday, a week ahead of the Australian Open.

Sabalenka looked in great touch against the tricky Czech, who had won their last three meetings and went into the match as one of the few players with a winning record over the world number one.

But Sabalenka showed her class and power as she broke Muchova once in each set to take the semi-final 6-3, 6-4 in 89 minutes.

“I struggled against her a couple of times (in the past),” Sabalenka said.

“I’m happy that today I was focused from the beginning and I was able to show such great tennis and put her under so much pressure and get the win in straight sets.

“That’s just super great.”

The 27-year-old Belarusian said she could feel her level getting better with every match in Brisbane, where she is yet to drop a set.

She said that with seven of the world’s top 10 having entered, it was ideal preparation for the Australian Open, which begins in Melbourne on Jan 18.

Sabalenka is aiming to win a third Australian Open in four years.

“I definitely feel that compared to the first match here, I’m playing better and better,” she said.

“That’s really important heading to Melbourne, to build that level, and to play some great matches against great opponents.

“So I’m super happy with the performance so far and cannot wait to play my final match here.”

Sabalenka, the defending champion, will play either fourth seed Jessica Pegula or Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk in Sunday’s final.