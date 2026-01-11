Sabalenka fires Australian Open warning with Brisbane domination

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after winning the Brisbane International tennis tournament. (EPA Images pic)

BRISBANE : World number one Aryna Sabalenka warmed up for a tilt at a third Australian open title in four years in ominous fashion by winning her second successive Brisbane International crown on Sunday.

Sabalenka scored a dominant 6-4, 6-3 win over Marta Kostyuk in just 78 minutes.

“Every day you go out there and prove your level, and I think this week I did it really well,” said Sabalenka after a week in which she powered to the title without dropping a set.

Looking ahead to the Australian Open, which begins next Sunday, Sabalenka said, “The only thing I know is that I’ll be there, I’ll be fighting.”

Sabalenka lost in the Melbourne Park final last year to Madison Keys, having been Australian Open champion in 2023 and 2024.

“I’ll do my best to go as far as possible,” said Sabalenka.

“And do a little bit better than last year. That’s my focus.”

Kostyuk, the world number 26, had enjoyed a spectacular week, beating three top 10 players on the way to the final.

But she had no answer to the power of Sabalenka and the Ukrainian’s serve, so reliable in the early rounds, also went off the boil.

Sabalenka was rarely troubled on her own delivery and faced only three break points.

There has been animosity between the two players in the past.

Like many Ukraine players, Kostyuk refuses to shake hands with Russians or Belarusians because of the war in her homeland.

There was no handshake at the end of the Brisbane final and in her concession speech, Kostyuk brought up the situation in Ukraine.

“I play every day with a pain in my heart and there are thousands of people who are without light and warm water right now,” she said.

“It’s minus 20 degrees outside and it’s very painful to live this reality every day.”