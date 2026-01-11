Semenyo scores on Man City debut in 10-goal rout of Exeter

Manchester City midfielder Antoine Semenyo (left) evades a challenge during their FA Cup third-round match against Exeter City at the Etihad Stadium. (AFP pic)

MANCHESTER : Antoine Semenyo scored on his Manchester City debut as the Ghana forward’s new side crushed Exeter 10-1 in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

Semenyo netted in the second half of City’s ruthless display at the Etihad Stadium and injury-plagued midfielder Rodri also scored for the first time since May 2024.

Semenyo joined City from Bournemouth in a £65 million (US$87 million) move on Friday and wasted no time making an impact with Pep Guardiola’s team.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham were amongst the other clubs interested in Semenyo, who had a buyout clause that would reportedly expire on Saturday.

Teenage defender Max Alleyne began the rout, prodding home from close-range for his first City goal in the 12th minute.

Rodri finally got back on the scoresheet in the 24th minute, lashing in from distance after Semenyo’s shot was blocked.

Own goals from Exeter duo Jake Doyle-Hayes and Jack Fitzwater in the 42nd minute and the 45th minute put the result beyond doubt.

But City kept pressing and Lewis volleyed in from Semenyo’s 49th minute.

Semenyo’s debut goal came five minutes later with a clinical finish.

Tijjani Reijnders curled in a seventh from the edge of the area in the 71st minute and Nico O’Reilly added the eighth with a fine header from a Lewis cross.

Ryan McAidoo, 17, hit the ninth from just outside the area in the 86th minute before George Birch blasted into the top corner to give Exeter at least one moment to savour.

City were not done and Lewis lashed home in stoppage-time to make it a perfect 10.

It was City’s biggest win since beating Huddersfield by the same scoreline in 1987.

They also defeated Burton by nine goals in a 9-0 victory in 2019.

Guardiola may not have been on the touchline as he served a one-match ban but it was clear from the team-sheet he meant business.

The City boss made six changes but still fielded a strong side including Erling Haaland.

He was rewarded with City’s first win in four games in all competitions after three successive Premier League draws left them trailing six points behind leaders Arsenal.