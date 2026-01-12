Olise sparkles as Bayern fire eight past Wolfsburg

Beyond his two goals for Bayern Munich against Wolfsburg, Michael Olise’s two assists took his tally to 25 in 50 league games, more than any other player after a half-century of Bundesliga matches. (AFP pic)

MUNICH : Michael Olise scored twice and set a Bundesliga assist record as Bayern Munich crushed Wolfsburg 8-1 on Sunday to go 11 points clear at the top of the table.

The Bavarians were ruthless in their return from the winter break, forcing the struggling Wolves into two own goals while Harry Kane, Luis Diaz, Leon Goretzka and Raphael Guerreiro also got on the scoresheet.

Unbeaten Bayern have now dropped just four points in 16 Bundesliga games this season, the best record in Europe’s top-five leagues.

“It’s not normal; it’s not something I take for granted,” Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said of his side’s sensational start.

“I’ve said it often this season, but it’s the truth and we should not forget that.”

Olise’s two assists brought his tally to 25 in 50 league games, more than any other player to have played a half-century of Bundesliga matches.

Kane told reporters Olise “has a good football brain, who can come in as a number 10 and connect the play that way”.

“With the end product that Michael delivers, it’s difficult for any full-back to defend against him,” Kane added.

Calling the France winger “an important factor in our game”, Manuel Neuer told DAZN: “The important thing is that (Olise) enjoys his football here.

“That’s what we as a team are trying to give him. (And) I feel he’s having a lot of fun with our team now.”

‘Can only apologise’

The victory extended Bayern’s dominant record against Wolfsburg, with 21 wins at two draws in their past 23 games in all competitions dating back to 2015, and was the Wolves’ worst defeat in league history.

Wolfsburg coach Daniel Bauer told DAZN: “We can only apologise to our fans, who put in the effort to support us, for a bitter defeat.”

Bayern’s last league loss to Wolfsburg came in January 2015, when a 23-year-old Kevin de Bruyne scored twice and laid on another in a 4-1 win for the Wolves six months before his move to Manchester City.

Wolfsburg’s hopes of bucking the recent trend took an early hit when Killian Fischer deflected a Diaz cross into his own net.

One-time Bayern academy player Dzenan Pejcinovic pulled one back for the Wolves but their celebrations were short-lived, with Olise assisting Diaz on the half-hour mark.

Bayern continued the rampage early in the second half, with Olise scoring and forcing Wolfsburg’s Moritz Jenz into conceding another own goal inside the space of three minutes.

Guerreiro, Kane and Olise all scored inside an eight-minute period midway through the second half while Goretzka added another with two minutes remaining to round out the rout.

Goretzka’s goal was Bayern’s 63rd league goal this season, more than any other side has scored in the first 16 matchdays in Bundesliga history.

Kane’s strike, an excellent curled effort into the top corner from the edge of the box, was his 20th in the league this campaign, keeping him on track to beat Robert Lewandowski’s record of 41 in a Bundesliga season set in 2020/21.

Earlier on Saturday, Haris Tabakovic bagged a brace as Borussia Moenchengladbach cruised to a 4-0 home win over Augsburg.