Man City environment ‘perfect’ for Semenyo

NEWCASTLE : Antoine Semenyo believes he is in the perfect place to thrive after scoring in each of his first two games for Manchester City.

The Ghana international has made an instant impact since his £65 million move from Bournemouth last week and netted the opening goal in City’s 2-0 League Cup semi-final, first leg win at Newcastle on Tuesday.

Semenyo, who scored in a 10-1 thrashing of Exeter in the FA Cup on Saturday, also had a second goal controversially ruled out by a lengthy VAR review at St James’ Park.

“The whole environment here is perfect. Everyone is confident and wanting to achieve the best. I have come into that and they helped with my confidence and made me feel welcome,” said Semenyo, who now has 12 goals in all competitions this season.

“It’s been a lot but I have enjoyed it so far. I am picking things up very quickly and enjoying it.

“I am just taking the confidence I had from Bournemouth here and playing with a smile on my face. I am enjoying every moment.”

Rayan Cherki struck what could be the knockout blow to the holders deep into nine minutes of added time due to the interruption for the VAR review on Semenyo’s disallowed goal.

Despite taking a commanding lead, City were still furious at the decision with Pep Guardiola citing two penalties his side were not awarded in their 2-1 defeat to Newcastle earlier in the season in the Premier League.

“It should have been 3-0 but we are quite used to this at the moment,” said City captain Bernardo Silva.

“It is so frustrating because the last time we came here we also had a lot of decisions go against us.”