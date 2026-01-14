Napoli coach Conte handed two-match ban

Napoli head coach Antonio Conte (right) confronts Inter Milan’s Cristian Chivu (left) during the Serie A top-of-the-table clash at San Siro. (EPA Images pic)

ROME : Napoli coach Antonio Conte received a two-match suspension from the Italian Serie A on Tuesday after being sent off during his side’s 2-2 draw with league leaders Inter Milan.

Conte was sent off midway through the second half “for insulting match officials” after a penalty was awarded to Inter Milan.

“After his sending-off, he kicked a ball placed at the edge of the pitch and approached the fourth official in an intimidating manner, repeating insulting remarks,” explained the Serie A disciplinary committee.

The former Italy coach, who won the Italian championship in his first season at the helm at Napoli last May, will not be on the sidelines for Wednesday’s postponed match against Parma as well as for Saturday’s home clash with Sassuolo.

Napoli are third in the Italian league on 39 points, four behind Inter who they edged to the Scudetto last term.