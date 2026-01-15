Arbeloa must act fast to avert Real Madrid crisis

Alvaro Arbeloa will lead Real Madrid versus Levante on Saturday, knowing a defeat would severely damage their hopes of cutting Barcelona’s lead. (EPA Images pic)

BARCELONA : In the space of just four days, Real Madrid lost a final to bitter rivals Barcelona, sacked coach Xabi Alonso and were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by a second-division team, leaving them hurtling into a crisis.

New coach Alvaro Arbeloa will lead the team into battle on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu against Levante in La Liga, knowing that anything other than a victory would be a brutal blow to their hopes of deposing Barcelona from the domestic throne.

His first match at the helm ended in humiliation, a 3-2 defeat by Albacete in the Copa del Rey last 16 on Wednesday, sapping morale from the squad and disrupting any positive momentum his appointment might have brought.

Arbeloa celebrates his 43rd birthday on Saturday and the ideal gift would be three points against the 19th-placed visitors to cut back Barca’s four-point lead at the top of the table and offer Madrid a platform to build on.

Next week, the 15-time European champions host Monaco in an important Champions League match, as they bid to finish in the top eight of the league phase and avoid the treacherous play-off round.

First comes Levante, and even though the Valencian side are struggling near the bottom of the table, they are more than capable of causing an upset if Madrid do not improve sharply.

“This is surely the worst Real Madrid side in many years,” lamented Spanish newspaper AS after the Albacete defeat.

“The most decorated club in the world are staring in the mirror and not recognising themselves,” wrote Marca.

Captain Dani Carvajal agreed. “We’ve hit rock bottom,” he said, pledging to pull Madrid back up onto their feet.

Arbeloa, a disciple of controversial former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho, whom he played under, shouldered the blame for the cup debacle but said that his team would benefit from it.

“This is something that will make me improve, and it has to make everyone better,” said Arbeloa.

The Spaniard must bring the best out of youngsters Franco Mastantuono and Arda Guler, who started the season well but lost confidence as they fell out of Alonso’s plans.

Both started at Albacete and neither delivered, despite Mastantuono’s goal, which was scrambled in from close range.

Arbeloa also used two players from the reserve side that he was coaching until Monday, but Madrid’s more established stars are expected to return against Levante.

The likes of Thibaut Courtois, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo Goes should come back into contention after being rested for the disastrous trip to Albacete.

However, top scorer Kylian Mbappe is not expected to play until the clash against his former side Monaco, to aid his recovery from a knee sprain.

Given Madrid’s situation and the importance of the game, that may be subject to change.

Champions Barcelona, unbeaten in 10 matches across all competitions, on Sunday visit a Real Sociedad side yet to taste defeat under new American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo.