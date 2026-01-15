Inter open gap at the top with laboured win over Lecce

Inter Milan’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan (left) loses the ball following a challenge from Lecce’s Danilo Veiga at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium. (EPA Images pic)

MILAN : Inter Milan were far from their best but a 1-0 win over relegation-battling Lecce at the San Siro on Wednesday was enough to give them a healthy lead at the top of the Serie A standings.

Inter move to 46 points, six ahead of both AC Milan, who are away to Como on Thursday, and Napoli. Lecce remain 17th in the standings on 17 points, three points above the relegation zone.

The home side were boosted by defending champions Napoli’s 0-0 draw with Parma earlier on Wednesday, but for a long time it looked like Inter would fail to take advantage.

Inter laboured against a stubborn Lecce side before substitute Francesco Pio Esposito scored with 12 minutes remaining for what could end up being a major turning point in this season’s title race.