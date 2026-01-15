Sinner to meet Gaston in Australian Open first round, Sabalenka to play French wildcard

MELBOURNE: Defending champion Jannik Sinner will meet French world number 94 Hugo Gaston in the first round of the Australian Open in his bid for a third successive title at Melbourne Park, while women’s top seed Aryna Sabalenka takes on French wildcard Tiantsoa Rakotomanga.
At the draw ceremony at Melbourne Park on Thursday, 10-times champion Novak Djokovic, the fourth seed, was bracketed next to 71st-ranked Spaniard Pedro Martinez.
Serb Djokovic is gunning for the elusive, record 25th Grand Slam title.
Women’s second seed Iga Swiatek will meet a qualifier, while third seed Coco Gauff will play 55th-ranked Uzbek Kamilla Rakhimova.
Defending champion Madison Keys will face unseeded Ukrainian Oleksandra Oliynykova.