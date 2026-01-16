Palace manager Glasner to leave club at the end of season

Oliver Glasner guided Crystal Palace to victory in the FA Cup last season, the first major trophy of their 164-year-old history. (EPA Images pic)

LONDON : Oliver Glasner will not extend his contract with Crystal Palace, which is due to expire at the end of the season, the Austrian manager said on Friday.

Glasner guided Palace to victory in the FA Cup last season, the first major trophy of their 164-year-old history, as well as the Community Shield in August.

The 51-year-old’s success at Palace has made him a key target for other clubs and he has been linked with the top job at Manchester United.

“A decision has already been taken, months ago. I had a meeting with Steve (Parish) in October, the international break,” Glasner told reporters.

“We had a very long talk, and I told him I will not sign a new contract. We agreed at the time it was best to keep it between us. It’s the best that we could do and keep it confidential for three months.

“But now it’s important to have clarity, and we had a very busy schedule so that’s why we didn’t want to talk about it. Steve and I want the best for Crystal Palace.”

Palace are 13th in the league standings with 28 points from 21 matches and travel to Sunderland on Saturday.