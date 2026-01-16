Verstappen motivated as Red Bull braces for F1 changes

Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Isack Hadjar (left), Max Verstappen (centre) and team principal Laurent Mekies unveil their team’s 2026 livery at the season launch at Michigan Central Station. (AFP pic)

DETROIT : Four-time world champion Max Verstappen said he’s keen to get to grips with the new car Red Bull unveiled on Thursday for a 2026 Formula One season of massive change.

The team unveiled the livery for their new cars before a few hundred guests at Detroit’s Michigan Central Station less than two months before the season opens in Melbourne on March 7.

New rules for 2026 see aerodynamic changes to make cars lighter and smaller along with modifications to engine specifications to make for a greater contribution from electric power in the hybrid units.

“There is a lot of unknown, there are big changes in the engine, in the car,” Verstappen said. “Initially I’ll take time to adjust during test days. The motivation is very high.”

“It always takes a bit of time to get used to things,” he added. “You need to understand where the most performance is to be found, get comfortable in the car.

“Also with the new engine now as well, that will take a bit of time.”

Red Bull, which has previously relied on Honda engines, took the gamble in 2023 of developing its own engine for 2026 in partnership with automotive giant Ford, which will return to F1 22 years after its departure.

Verstappen’s run of four straight world titles ended in 2025 as McLaren’s Lando Norris claimed the prize. But despite an inferior car the Dutch driver battled back from a massive deficit in the standings to challenge for the title, snatching eight wins — more than either Norris or teammate Oscar Piastri.

This year Verstappen will be joined by French driver Isack Hadjar, promoted to the team’s Number 2 seat after a successful rookie season with Racing Bulls.

Hadjar was also on hand for Thursday’s splashy big reveal, as was Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies, who said the sweeping regulatory changes and a new engine would make for a steep learning curve.

“I think it would simply be naive of us to think we could build our engine from scratch… and be more competitive right from the start than people who’ve been doing it for 95 years,” he told AFP.